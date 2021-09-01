CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier, McBride help Lynx beat Liberty 72-66

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 21 points and 14 boards, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 72-66. Minnesota (16-9) has won three straight games and nine of its last 11. The Lynx pulled within a half-game of Seattle for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with seven games to play. Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney scored 17 points apiece to lead New York (11-17), which has lost five straight games. Sylvia Fowles (shoulder) and Layshia Clarendon (foot) did not play for Minnesota and the Lynx lost another starter when Damiris Dantas (foot) left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

