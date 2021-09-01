Cancel
Economy

Caesars will no longer host a QAnon-related convention

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago
Caesars Entertainment will no longer host a QAnon-related convention.

The event called Patriot Double Down was set to take place at Caesars Forum in October.

Caesars originally said events taking place at its facilities did not indicate the company's views.

There has been no word from Caesars or the event organizers on why the convention was dropped.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

#Qanon#Caesars Forum
