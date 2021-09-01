CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Hot Dogs spoil Tigers senior night

By Will Willems will.willems@reporter.net
The Lebanon Reporter
 8 days ago
LEBANON - No matter the records, the Lebanon/Frankfort boys soccer game annually produces some highly competitive matches.

Heading into Tuesday night's match-up, Lebanon held a slight 5-4 advantage in the past nine meetings, with two games going to a shoot out and Frankfort winning two sectional meetings.

Tuesday night's match-up added to the competitiveness. Frankfort overcame an early 1-0 deficit, and topped Lebanon 2-1 to spoil the Tigers' senior night.

"Rivalry wise, I think they are our best rivalry," Lebanon head coach Scott Milam said. "Every year it is a good game, and it doesn't matter how strong each team is. Tonight, they capitalized on a couple of chances and we couldn't get anything going."

Lebanon's offense struck for a goal just minutes into the game.

Will Schwartz collected a clearance from a corner, and bended a left-footed shot into the far corner of the net for a 1-0 lead just 3:30 into the game.

Schwartz had one other great scoring chance, pulling a shot just wide midway through the first half, but the Tigers struggled to get anything else going offensively for most of the game.

"We have some guys out, but the few games before this, we worked well up top and were able to capitalize on some things," Milam said. "We got that early momentum, but tonight we couldn't keep that momentum going."

Lebanon was missing four starters - including most of their midfield - in the game for various reasons, and that contributed some to the lack of fluidity as the Tigers pushed forward.

Milam said it wasn't an effort thing, it was just a lack of playing together a lot in those situations.

"We are missing four starters, all in the middle of the field, but they are missing guys too," Milam said. "At the end of the day, we have to show up, compete and be able to beat some teams without players. It's going to be that kind of year. We had the ability to do it tonight, but just didn't come through."

Frankfort tied the game with 17:12 left in the first half on a goal by Avi Hernandez.

The score remained deadlocked until 15:22 remaining in the game, when Gael Hernandez scored the game-winner for Frankfort.

The goal came right as Lebanon appeared to be picking up the pressure and getting the ball in better positions in the Frankfort half, but the Hot Dogs were able to get a quick counter.

"We are starting moving up better later in the second half, then they had a quick little counter there," Milam said. "We kept pushing up in the last 15 minutes, just couldn't create up top."

Before the game, the Tigers honored their senior class.

The class of Brennen Ping, Will Swartz, Reese McCoy, Kameron Skobel, Zach Perrine, Jordan Taylor, Riley Newman, Caleb Girdley and Sam Green have been strong leaders, Milam said.

"Especially this year, and somewhat last year, with everything going on with COVID, they have kept the team together," Milam said. "They are a class that has put the team first, and have been the base of our camaraderie and teamwork. They will be missed after this year."

Lebanon is scheduled to face Crawfordsville on Thursday.

