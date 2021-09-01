Cancel
Man Shot And Killed In Jefferson Park Tuesday

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Comstock reports from Jefferson Park where a man was shot in the head in a strip mall parking lot. He later died at the hospital.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 People Injured After More Than 10 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old driver is fighting for his life and his passenger was injured following a drive-by shooting overnight in North Philadelphia. Police say it happened on the highway at 23rd and York Streets, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. One eyewitness told officers that a dark SUV, possibly a Cadillac, drove by the victim’s car and began firing. The victim’s car had more than 10 bullet holes. Investigators say they found one thing unusual near the car. “One of the manhole covers on the sewer is actually opened and turned on its side, and that’s where we found a cell phone and large amount of blood, like someone, possibly opened the manhole by the sewer cover to throw something in there,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Officials say the driver was shot twice in the head and is in very critical condition. The passenger was also shot in the face but is expected to be OK. Police say they will be reviewing security footage from a nearby business. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Arrest Made After 19-Year-Old Killed In North Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia Police say he was shot 16 times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened at the intersection of North 22nd and West Huntingdon Streets around 5:07 p.m. The department said the victim was shot 16 times throughout the body. The victim later died at the hospital. The department said an arrest has been made in the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Man shot and killed on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night on Northside Drive. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:00. They said Davonta Reed, 21, had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The suspect, identified as Gregory Murray, Jr.,...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 Men In Critical Condition Following 2 Separate Shooting Incidents In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old man has been shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Sunday. Police say the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on the 3100 block of Judson Street. The victim was transferred to Temple University Hospital by medical staff and has been placed in extremely critical condition. Authorities are on the scene and have made no arrests at this time. In West Philadelphia, police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times. The shooting happened on the 300 block of Busti Street just before 8:30 p.m. The victim was transferred to the Presbyterian Medical Center and has been placed in extremely critical condition. Police have made no arrests at this time. Earlier in the evening, a 17-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. She was hospitalized after shots rang out around 5 p.m. on the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond. The victim was shot three times in the arm. She was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Chattanooga, TNWTVC

33-year-old man shot to death in Chattanooga late Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday night. The incident happened at the 2400 block of 4th Avenue at a gas station. Arriving officers found 33-year-old De'aunte Duncan, who had been shot. EMS workers later declared Duncan dead. Chattanooga Police...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Man, 50, killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The man, 50, was shot in a car around 6:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was struck several times in his body, arm, head and...
Flint, MInbc25news.com

Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside of a Flint residence. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 3600 block of Brown St. around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Detectives Seek Help Identifying Man Who Struck Person In Head At Uptown CTA Station

By Mary Chappell Chicago (CBS) — Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who hit a person in the back of the head at the Argyle CTA Red Line Station last month. (Credit: Chicago Police) Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, entered the station at about 1:18 p.m. Aug. 15 and was struck in the back of the head by the offender without provocation. Police released the above surveillance image of the attacker and asked anybody with information to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8261.
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Police: Man shot and killed in car in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead following a crash and shooting in south Wichita. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Washington. Police say there was an altercation between two people in a newer model black pickup truck and a driver of a...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Slevin Street, not far from Atkinson Elementary. Outside, police found an unresponsive man in his early 40s, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Man killed in Tuesday morning Kempwood shooting identified

A man who was fatally shot in the Kempwood neighborhood on Tuesday morning was identified by authorities on Wednesday, according to a press release by the Houston Police Department. At 6:30 a.m.,Tuesday, 40-year-old Gerardo Abadie of Houston was found unresponsive by both HPD and the fire department with a gunshot...
Arlington, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot, killed during fight in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A 63-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation in Arlington on Monday night, police said. Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:20 p.m. to a homicide in the 26700 block of Lake Riley Road. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old Arlington man with a...
Plymouth, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Chicago man charged with killing youth coach in Highway 169 shooting

A Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 in Plymouth is now formally charged with the crime. Jamal L. Smith, 33, was charged Friday evening in a Hennepin County court with second-degree murder, nearly two months after the incident — in which 56-year-old Jay Boughton died of a gunshot wound after what authorities called a "traffic altercation."
Roanoke, VAWSET

Man shot, injured in Roanoke Tuesday night

A man was shot in Roanoke Tuesday night, making this Roanoke's third shooting in five days. Roanoke police were notified of shots fired in the 1500 block of Gordon Avenue SE at around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers didn't locate any evidence of shots fired. A short time later, officers...
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man, 26, shot and killed in Trenton

A 26-year-old man was killed in a late-night shooting Monday in Trenton, authorities said. Shamiem Young was shot at least twice on the the first block of Fairview Avenue shortly before midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Young was driven in a private car to a local hospital...

