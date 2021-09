Are you ready to ROCK? While Walt Disney World may not be known as a thrill junkie’s paradise, there are a few attractions that get the heart-pounding! If someone ever says Disney has no thrill attractions, then they have never conquered Summit Plummet at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. If moving over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios – top thrill rides come to mind including the popular Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Make your way to an Aerosmith concert, racing along a darkened freeway of Los Angeles in a super stretch limo that goes from 0 to 57 mph in 2.8 seconds. This ride is no lighthearted Fantasyland attraction. Any Aerosmith fan knows one of the best parts of riding Rock n Roller Coaster is listening to a different Aerosmith song as you cruise along. Well, interestingly enough – Universal just bought Aerosmith’s entire catalog! We can’t help but be curious to know what this means for the Disney ride.