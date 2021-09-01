Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Candlelight vigil in honor of homicide victims

By Kylie Walker, 23ABC, JaNell Gore, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UucOC_0bj1IuSZ00

The number of lives lost on Kern County streets continues to rise. This is why dozens of community members gathered at the Liberty Bell Tuesday night for a hope and justice candlelight vigil in honor of homicide victims.

Everyone had a different story to tell.

“How is that making whoever takes that life feel better? How can they sleep at night? Knowing that they’ve taken someone so important,” said a community member at the vigil.

Dozens of community members gathered at the liberty bell honoring the lives that were taken by violence here on our local streets.

“It’s here it’s in our town it doesn’t belong here,” said a community member about the violence.

Many are still in the healing process after suffering the loss of a loved one. Everyone expressed a wide range of emotions. Angry as these lives continue to be taken at a growing rate.

“It’s like we’re trying to beat last year’s numbers in homicides. You know it’s a number, but it’s just getting higher. And like for me I’m not really sure that a kumbaya session, I really appreciate this but, I just feel like the anger is there,” said a community member.

Officials also spoke out with District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Mayor Karen Goh, and Police Chief Greg Terry in attendance.

“We can change things but, we have to be able to do it together,” said Terry.

Founder of Thee Next Steps, Mo Ali, who put on the candlelight vigil echoed Terry’s statement saying if you see something say something.

“It is very important not to wait till it happens in our household to then get livid with fighting for justice and speaking up,” said Ali.

Zimmer urged the public to report these crimes or suspicious activity.

“I think most of them are unsolved and we want people to know that every case is solvable. Every single one. If people know something about a crime, please call. Even if you’re afraid, call a secret witness. Point law enforcement in the right direction. Because in gang crimes if they kill people will kill again and we don’t need more violence,” said Zimmer.

Thee Next Steps is hoping to raise awareness of the daily violence occurring on Kern County streets.

Comments / 1

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Candlelight Vigil#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Posted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Catalytic converter thefts have increased over 600% in two years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You get in your car and turn it on and suddenly something doesn't sound right. Well if you live in California or right here in Bakersfield, it’s probably because your catalytic converter was stolen. And it’s becoming more of a problem. 23ABC’s Brianna Willis takes an...
Kern County, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Shafter Library restores library services

Shafter residents will have library services restored in the coming months and these services will be coordinated directly through the City of Shafter Learning Center and their partners. The Kern County Library system will continue to provide access to some services as they have indicated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy