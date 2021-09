Cross Country: Clarinda and Essex at Shenandoah Meet. Info to know: Shenandoah takes its second attempt at hosting its early bird cross country meet after last Tuesday’s try was called off due to heat. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Check out the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page for result highlights during the meet. Shenandoah, Clarinda and Essex are three of the seven teams in the field. Red Oak, Harlan, East Mills and Treynor are also scheduled to compete. There is just a girls race and a boys race with unlimited entries for each team in both. The girls race begins at 5.