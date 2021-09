Significant disruption to education could still happen this academic year, according to a government minister. Nick Gibb told the education select committee that the government is “trying to avoid” this situation.Children no longer have to isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case, unlike during the last academic year.Hundreds of thousands of students were off school as they were self-isolating as the summer holidays approached.Dr Caroline Johnson, a Tory MP, said during Tuesday’s education select committee: “If you now get coronavirus, you have to isolate for 10 days, which is a maximum of eight days missing school. You’re unlikely...