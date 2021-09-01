Caldor Fire roughly 3 miles outside South Lake Tahoe | Evacuations, maps, and updates

Click HERE for Wednesday's story on the Caldor Fire.

According to Operations Section Chief Eric Schwab, firefighters could try to steer the Caldor Fire into the Tamarack Fire in order to stop its spread.

"It’s a fresh burn and if we get it steered into there, whatever portion we get turned into it, that basically stops the spread of the fire. That’s a very valid tactic that we’re actively trying to do,” Schwab said during a 5 p.m. update.

The Kirkwood area has drawn the attention of firefighters. Schwab said the fire hasn't reached Kirkwood proper at this time, but it has been active east of the area. 20 fire engines are in Kirkwood doing preparations to defend structures if it reaches the area.

Standing guard are fire crews from LA County, Ventura County, Oxnard and more from across the state. Crews on scene said the winds have not pushed the fire over the ridge of the hill, but they're staying ready in case things change.

The herding tactic that could steer the Caldor Fire into the Tamarack Fire was used recently for the town of Strawberry and is also planned for Heavenly Mountain Resort. Schwab noted that Heavenly resort is still standing at this time. Crews plan to put in a dozer line between structures and the fire in order to herd it away.

“We can’t control it. It’s just we don’t have any tools out there to stop the fire, so we resort to herding the fire away from structures and away from people and that’s what we’re actively doing,” Schwab said.

The Caldor Fire continued to moving east as more than 53,000 people were forced to evacuate across three counties. A California fire spokesman said the blaze was 3 miles outside South Lake Tahoe. The wildfire burning in El Dorado County has impacted communities in Amador and Alpine counties with evacuations. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office , the fire has also made its way into Amador County, east of Silver Lake.

Communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave, and Tuesday afternoon, portions of Douglas County were told to leave their homes due to the raging wildfire.

The fierce nature of the Caldor Fire was on display as it moved down a hill toward homes on the outskirts of South Lake Tahoe. Defensible space around some homes has proved to be a saving grace – keeping the fire at bay about eight to10 feet away. Firefighters say defensible space like these helps slow the fire down.

The Caldor Fire joined the list of largest wildfires in state history on Monday. New firefighters arrived Monday evening and were dispatched immediately to protect homes.

The National Weather Service also expanded the expiration of a Red Flag Warning to 11 p.m. Wednesday for the greater Lake Tahoe/Truckee area.

The fire has grown to 199,632 acres and is only 18% contained. More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 33,000 are threatened by the fire.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov .

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada State Shelter

Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville - At Capacity

Carson City Community Center, Carson City - At Capacity

Carson High School, Carson City - At Capacity

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek

Douglas County Animal Services (small animal), Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061

East to West Coast Grooming, Gardnerville. (775) 450-1743

Douglas County Animal Services (livestock) Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE .

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

