Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Swiss Life plans real estate fund capital increase

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Life’s REF (CH) Swiss Properties real estate fund plans to raise capital in December to acquire a roughly 350 million Swiss franc ($381.10 million) real estate portfolio, Swiss Life said on Wednesday.

“The acquisition of a high-quality new portfolio worth some CHF 350 million is being studied with a view to continuing the strategy of qualitative growth,” Swiss Life’s asset management arm said, adding the new portfolio included 18 properties. “The portfolio is currently owned by Swiss Life Ltd.”

($1 = 0.9184 Swiss francs)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Francs#Zurich#Swiss Properties#Swiss Life#Swiss Life Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Connecticut Stateaudacy.com

Connecticut real estate prices increase

(HARTFORD, CONN. WTIC)-Connecticut residents state wide are receiving 20-percent more selling homes this year than in the previous one. In July alone, closing prices were up 18%, the President of the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors, Alexa Kebala Hughes, said. She credited three factors: a surplus of buyers, reduced inventory...
MarketsFinancial Times

Morningstar joins race to provide direct indexing services

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Morningstar Inc news. Morningstar will become the latest big name to enter the field of “direct indexing”, following in the footsteps of a handful of industry giants including BlackRock, Vanguard and Morgan Stanley. The Chicago-based group, with...
Worth, ILZacks.com

3 Real Estate Mutual Funds That are Worth Your Attention

Investing in the real estate sector adds stability to one’s portfolio, mainly because volatility in property prices is far lower than what is experienced by stocks. So, investors willing to hold long-term positions would do well to consider real estate mutual funds as these add stability and bring in steady returns. This category of funds also offers superior protection against inflation.
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

Fund That Flip's Passive Real Estate Investing Options Have Become Essential to Those Looking to Diversify Their Portfolios

Passive real estate investing has become an attractive alternative for sophisticated investors looking to diversify their portfolios. For many, having an investment opportunity with less volatility, lower risk and the possibility of better returns has led many to explore companies like real estate investing platform Fund That Flip. Millennials in...
Businessirei.com

Blackstone acquires real estate tech solutions company

The Chamberlain Group has announced that its owner, The Duchossois Group, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Chamberlain Group to private equity funds managed by Blackstone. The financial terms were not disclosed. Blackstone is investing in Chamberlain Group through its core private equity strategy, which invests in high-quality,...
Real Estateirei.com

PGIM Real Estate closes European Value-Add Fund II at $1.1b

PGIM Real Estate has raised $1.1 billion in a final close of its European Value-Add Fund II (EVP II), including sidecar investments. By focusing on structural trends, the fund series seeks to enhance the value of investments through active tenant management, asset repositioning or specialized operational expertise. The first fund...
Marketscryptopotato.com

$500 Billion German Asset Manager Considers Adding Bitcoin to Existing Funds

The German asset manager furthers its adoption of crypto after experimenting with Bitcoin certificates. Union Investment – the investment arm of the DZ bank group – takes another small step towards offering crypto investment services to private investors. They will make Bitcoin a small percentage of some of their funds.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

German asset manager Union Investment seeks BTC exposure for several funds

Union Investment, a $500 billion asset manager, is planning to add Bitcoin (BTC) to several investment funds as part of a targeted pilot program for its institutional clients, offering compelling evidence that crypto is becoming more mainstream in Europe's largest economy. The Frankfurt-based institution told Bloomberg on Monday that it...
Businessirei.com

Schroders Capital expands real estate capital formation team

Schroders Capital announced today that Iris Aalders has joined the firm as head of real estate client and product management, a newly created role. Based in London, she will be responsible for investor servicing and product management for the global real estate business. Aalders will lead the day-to-day management of the real estate product managers globally, working closely with the fund managers and local sales teams to service Schroders Capital’s expanding client base and anticipate their requirements.
Orlando, FLcentralfloridalifestyle.com

Orlando Real Estate Forecast

Q: How long will this shortage of homes last and is Orlando housing headed for a crash, or is it continuing to climb?. A: Here are five factors that clue us in to where the Orlando market is likely headed:. 1. MORTGAGE RATES. Low interest rates could continue to fuel...
Marketsatlanticcitynews.net

Tips For Real Estate Investors

Thinking about investing in real estate property but don't know where to start? Here is a guide of investment tips to help you navigate this overwhelming process and become successful in real estate investing. Real estate investment is a lucrative business that tends to produce huge rewards. Rather than buying...
Marketsirei.com

Tristan’s ‘Income Plus’ Real Estate Debt Fund makes debut investment in London

Tristan Capital Partners, a London-based real estate investment boutique, has provided £22.5 million (€26.18 million/$31 million) of senior real estate debt financing to Shorea Capital, a privately-held investment vehicle based in Singapore, alongside its operating partner, Highbridge Estates, through its newly-established debt investment strategy. The deal supports Shorea Capital’s acquisition...
Real Estateirei.com

Wheelock Street Capital and Camber Development to invest $500m into life sciences, manufacturing and logistics real estate

Camber Development, a newly formed Boston-based real estate investor and operator, has closed its first six investments in Greater Boston. Working with Camber’s strategic joint venture partner Wheelock Street Capital, the properties total more than $200 million of value and over 1 million square feet of highly functional and well-located industrial and life sciences facilities.
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

JWB Real Estate Capital buys LaVilla office building

JWB Real Estate Capital made another Downtown investment with the purchase of a two-story office building at 800 W. Monroe St. for $2.5 million. The 21,960-square-foot building and parking lot are on 1.45 acres at Monroe and Davis streets. Jacksonville-based JWB owns Downtown properties including the Porter House Mansion, Baptist...
New York City, NYGlobeSt.com

HQ Capital Real Estate Finalizes Strategic Partnership, Rebrands

NEW YORK CITY—HQ Capital Real Estate, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, has closed on its transaction with Concord Pacific and Paragon Real Estate Advisors and rebranded to “CP Capital”. The new partnership, which was previously revealed in June 2021 and closed earlier this month,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy