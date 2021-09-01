Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ECB to raise growth forecast next week: de Guindos

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is growing quicker than the European Central Bank expected, paving the way for eventual withdrawal of copious stimulus, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told a Spanish newspaper.

“The economy is performing better in 2021 than we expected, and this will be reflected in the projections that will be published in the coming days,” El Confidencial quoted de Guindos as saying on Wednesday.

“If inflation and the economy recover, then there will logically be a gradual normalisation of monetary policy, and of fiscal policy too,” he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Frankfurt#Ecb#The European Central Bank#Spanish#El Confidencial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
Economyinvesting.com

Euro zone banks face further rise in soured loans -ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to face a further deterioration of their loan book and many lenders have failed to adjust their credit control norms to acknowledge the unique nature of the pandemic, European Central Bank supervisory chief Andrea Enria said. "There are signs that the asset...
Businessinvesting.com

Inflation could prompt ECB to tighten policy quicker, Holzmann says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank could tighten policy sooner than many expect as inflationary pressures could prove to be persistent, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said in a contribution to Eurofi Magazine on Wednesday. The ECB, which meets on Thursday, has kept policy ultra-easy since the start of the coronavirus...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

ECB to Kick Off Its Tapering Debate as Inflation Surges to a 10-Year High

FRANKFURT — Market participants are keenly watching the European Central Bank this week as the Frankfurt institution meets to discuss its pandemic-era stimulus amid soaring inflation and solid economic growth. Some inside and outside the bank believe it's high time that the ECB reduces its monetary stimulus as global supply...
StocksNECN

European Stocks Close Lower as Traders Battle Nerves Over Growth, ECB Meeting

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Wednesday, reflecting cautious trade in global markets amid nervousness over economic growth and a resurgence in Covid cases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 1%, with autos dropping 2.2% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses dipped into negative territory.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar near one-week top amid rise in yields, caution before ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a one-week peak on Wednesday against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a weaker euro amid caution before a European Central Bank policy decision. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was little changed at 92.553, just below...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts ahead of ECB’s decision

The European Central Bank will likely kick-start tapering discussions. A dismal market’s mood pushed the greenback higher across the FX board. EUR/USD bounced modestly from critical Fibonacci support, still bearish. The EUR/USD pair is bouncing modestly from a fresh weekly low of 1.1811, as demand for the greenback paused. Nevertheless,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan edges up as PBOC official downplays imminent liquidity support

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The yuan edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, despite gains in the greenback overseas, as remarks from a senior official at China's central bank dampened market expectations for imminent policy easing measures. Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said there was no big shortfall of base money, and liquidity supply and demand would remain basically balanced in coming months. "Based on the tone and messages ... we lower the probability of a targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in September-October to 50% from 70% previously, as the PBOC could opt to use some alternative low-profile and more targeted tools for supporting groups such as SMEs," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Monetary easing should theoretically pile downside pressure on the currency in the short term, according to analysts, who added that surprisingly strong export data this week has reduced chances of an imminent move. But Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said markets would pay attention to upcoming August inflation and lending data, which could offer more clues on "whether the PBOC would lower the RRR again in the next few months". Prior to market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4674 per dollar, 141 pips or 0.22% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4533, the weakest since Sept. 1. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4631 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4636 at midday, 34 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said some capital inflows into Chinese stock markets and the central bank's downplaying liquidity support have underpinned the yuan and offset a stronger dollar. Data showed that overseas investors have net purchased 2.7 billion yuan worth of shares in A-share markets in morning trade. In global markets, the dollar hovered near a one-week peak against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a weaker euro amid caution before a European Central Bank policy decision. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.537 from the previous close of 92.536, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.46 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4674 6.4533 -0.22% Spot yuan 6.4636 6.467 0.05% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.00% Spot change since 2005 28.05% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.65 98.48 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.537 92.536 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.46 0.06% * Offshore 6.6368 -2.55% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Could See Three-Month Highs if ECB Pares Back Pandemic QE Programme

- EUR/USD eyeing 1.18 amid third corrective setback. - But any QE cutback from ECB could revive appetite. - Placing three-month highs above 1.19 in contention. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1705-1.1750. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar rate was...
Economyinvesting.com

European Central Bank Starts Investigating Digital Euro

European Central Bank Starts Investigating Digital Euro. The European Central Bank (ECB) started the investigation of a digital euro. This investigation phase will start in October 2021 and last for about two years. ECB President says ECB should be ready to respond to people’s demands for digital currencies. Recently, the...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – ECB Policy Decision Could Determine Direction This Week

Gold futures closed higher last week but once again, the price action suggested a cautious trade fueled by short-covering and buy stops rather than new buying. This indicates a reluctance to buy strength which is the true indicator of a bullish market. Rather than being proactive, gold traders are being reactive, which does not indicate much confidence in playing the long side.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar finds footing as traders look to ECB

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday as investors awaited a European Central Bank meeting and U.S. data to gauge the policy outlook, while the Aussie blipped briefly higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with its tapering plans. The greenback held the euro below $1.19...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting

(Adds detail, updates prices; changes byline; previous LONDON) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, moving away from a near-one month low hit last week, as firming U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week. The greenback plunged to its lowest levels since early August on Friday after a surprisingly soft U.S. payrolls report prompted analysts to raise bets that the Federal Reserve will not unwind its stimulus plans in the coming months. But the dollar has gained against rivals in the past two sessions. The greenback rose 0.21% on Tuesday to 92.39, after touching its lowest since Aug. 4 on Friday. “It does appear that after the selloff the dollar has maybe established a short-term base at least,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. “The Federal Reserve we think is still likely to move towards tapering by the end of this year, the U.S. economy is likely to perform relatively strongly, so our view is minor dollar dips, minor dollar weakness is probably a buying opportunity,” he said. Data on Friday showed that speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar grew in the latest week, with the value of the net long dollar position at $10.98 billion for the week ended Aug. 31, the largest long position since March 2020. The dollar also benefited from rising U.S. Treasury yields before the U.S. government is due to sell $120 billion in new supply this week, including $58 billion in three-year notes, $38 billion in 10-year notes and $24 billion in 30-year bonds. The yield increase "has helped the dollar index to recoup its post-NFP (non-farm payrolls) losses and then some," Brown Brothers Harriman strategists said in a daily note. U.S. 10-year yields which were around 1.299% before Friday's data release, stand now at 1.378%, the highest since Aug. 12. The euro was last at $1.1856, below Friday's one-month peak of $1.1909. The ECB is seen debating a cut in stimulus at its meeting on Thursday, with analysts expecting purchases under the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) falling possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80 billion. The Australian dollar weakened after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with plans to taper its bond buying but said it would extend the timeline as the economy struggles with coronavirus lockdowns. The pound also dropped after the British government set out a plan to raise taxes. Cryptocurrencies weakened on Tuesday with bitcoin and ether down 4% and 5% respectively. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1352 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.3770 92.1920 +0.21% 2.663% +92.4770 +92.1040 Euro/Dollar $1.1856 $1.1872 -0.14% -2.97% +$1.1886 +$1.1844 Dollar/Yen 110.1000 109.8450 +0.23% +6.59% +110.1700 +109.6900 Euro/Yen 130.53 130.35 +0.14% +2.84% +130.5900 +130.3000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9161 0.9151 +0.12% +3.56% +0.9166 +0.9133 Sterling/Dollar $1.3795 $1.3840 -0.33% +0.97% +$1.3856 +$1.3768 Dollar/Canadian 1.2590 1.2534 +0.45% -1.12% +1.2602 +1.2522 Aussie/Dollar $0.7392 $0.7440 -0.67% -3.93% +$0.7468 +$0.7389 Euro/Swiss 1.0861 1.0860 +0.01% +0.50% +1.0867 +1.0845 Euro/Sterling 0.8594 0.8577 +0.20% -3.86% +0.8613 +0.8576 NZ $0.7110 $0.7134 -0.34% -0.99% +$0.7153 +$0.7108 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6600 8.6775 -0.28% +0.77% +8.6830 +8.6495 Euro/Norway 10.2673 10.2625 +0.05% -1.91% +10.2997 +10.2588 Dollar/Sweden 8.5647 8.5649 -0.09% +4.49% +8.5711 +8.5428 Euro/Sweden 10.1539 10.1626 -0.09% +0.77% +10.1695 +10.1450 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London, editing by Mark Heinrich)
Businessinvesting.com

Life after the ECB? The tapering debate begins

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - With the euro zone economy roaring back to life, the European Central Bank will debate a cut in its stimulus on Thursday, beginning a hard-fought and lengthy discussion on how to dismantle the crisis-fighting measures that have kept the bloc afloat. The ECB has provided record monetary...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-to-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Gains Seen into ECB Event

- EUR/USD to struggle near-term says Crédit Agricole. Above: ECB headquarters, Frankfurt. Image © European Central Bank, reproduced under CC licensing. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1750-1.1780. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate starts the new week softer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy