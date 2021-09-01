Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2

One of these days, I’ll get a game that’s so good, everyone will be jealous of the fact I got a chance to recap it. It’ll have everything working: an ace starting pitcher that’s allergic to runs, a bullpen of nothing but prime Mariano Riveras, and an offense that hits every ball 115 mph to every corner of the field. They’ll call the lineup “Alcatraz Alley” or some other equally memeable reference to “Murderer’s Row,” but we’ll be so proud of having a superteam that we’ll recite the nickname with pride and plaster it all over t-shirts from San Franpsycho. That game will be such a good game, so clearly dominated by the Giants, that Manfred will come out after the fourth inning and call a mercy rule as the Giants already lead 107-0 and every batter on the other team struck out on three pitches. And of course it’ll be against the Dodgers, who by that time will be so comically inept they’ll make Abbott & Costello’s “Who’s On First” look like a deeply serious wartime skit in comparison.