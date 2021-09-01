Cancel
MLB

Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - (AP) -- Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders. All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back...

The Brewers struck first, struck fast, and were in control through Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the Giants. In the first inning, Willy Adames singled on his first at-bat back in the lineup as the Crew’s shortstop. Christian Yelich, extending his latest hitting streak to ten, beat the shift with a dribbler to left. Omar Narváez hit a rope to right to score Adames and move Yelich to third. Yelich was well-positioned to score on an Avisaíl García ground out. The Brewers were up 2-0 within the first 10 pitches.
