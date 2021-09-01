The Bottom Line: Shohei Ohtani's incredible season is shining through Major League Baseball's many issues

(CBS Los Angeles) — The MLB season is about to enter September, and the various MVP and division races remain interesting. With a month of games left, Shohei Ohtani looks like the American League MVP favorite, barring injury or complete collapse. He added another line to his resume and the record books this past weekend. The New York Yankees finally lost, ending their 13-game winning streak just four games games behind Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East race. Across town, the New York Mets are moving just as quickly in the opposite direction. A few players somehow thought it wise to express their displeasure with fans.