The Bottom Line: Shohei Ohtani's incredible season is shining through Major League Baseball's many issues
Major League Baseball has a lot of problems right now. There are mundane issues that dominate the news briefly but will disappear in a few days, like the Mets’ thumbs-down scandal. Some are relatively short-term but extremely serious topics, like the Trevor Bauer sexual assault case. Then there’s existential threats to the league itself, like the issues of pay for minor leaguers, blackouts, poor viewership and the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations.www.thepostathens.com
