Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's road game against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. The Angels are playing without a DH in the Padres' National League park, so Ohtani is taking a seat. The two-way sensation should still be available off the bench. Packy Naughton is pitching for the Angels on Tuesday night.