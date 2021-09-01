Cancel
Jameson Taillon hits trouble, Yankees can't recover in loss to Angels

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. — An ineffective Jameson Taillon saw his offense bail him out last Thursday in Oakland. The righthander was not as fortunate Tuesday night. On another night in which Taillon didn’t have it, neither did the Yankees’ offense, which grounded into a remarkable five double plays in the first seven innings in a 6-4 loss to the Angels in front of 34,813 at Angel Stadium, the majority of which were pulling for the visiting team.

