Jameson Taillon hits trouble, Yankees can't recover in loss to Angels

The New York Yankees took on the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday afternoon after losing their last two games to the Baltimore Orioles. Just a few days ago, the Yankees had a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card, but they are now tied as the Seattle Mariners claw their way back from three games down. In fact, the Toronto Blue Jays are only 3.5 games behind the Yankees, and with plenty of baseball left to play, the Bombers can’t afford to be dropping any more games.