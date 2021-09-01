When the Kids Need a Room, But the Parents Don’t Want to Lose Natural Light

Faucets aren’t usually the first things you think of when it comes to kitchen renovations, but with their elegant shapes and lustrous finishes, they can transform a pretty utilitarian corner with minimal effort. As the main station for all things sanitizing, cleaning, cooking, baking, and more, your sink deserves a kitchen faucet that is not only beautiful but incredibly functional. “This is something you will use every day, multiple times a day, so it needs to hold up,” argues Bethesda, Maryland–based designer Erica Burns. And you don’t need to look further than our list of the best kitchen faucets—they’ll look good while getting the toughest jobs done, no matter if you’re on the lookout for something decorative or refined or even modern or transitional; every option, below, is a visually stunning workhorse that you can rely on for years to come.