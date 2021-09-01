Cancel
When the Kids Need a Room, But the Parents Don’t Want to Lose Natural Light

By Elana Castle
“My kids tell their kindergarten friends that they own a house, but nobody believes them,” says the co-owner of a 12th-floor 1960s apartment in Tel Aviv’s historic Jaffa neighborhood. “They feel very special and unique because of their wood home,” he adds with a laugh. He is referring to a stand-alone, timber-clad bunkhouse that sits slap-bang in the middle of the 1,000-square-foot space—which is actually a cleverly disguised bedroom for twin 4-year-old boys.

