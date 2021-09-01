Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE user manual reveals lack of microSD card slot, no charger in box

 7 days ago

I was waiting for release and I was having high hopes that Samsung will include all fan reques... If you always use your phone as a PC, definitely go for the S20 FE. If you always value the headphone jack and compact size, go for the Zenfone 8. If you prefer stock UI, go for the 8T. Out of those three, my top choice would have been the Zenfone 8. But because Snapdragon 888 doesn't have good thermal management, I'd choose the S20 FE. I definitely lose the headphone jack, but Samsung DeX is a superb pocket PC experience at home. There is the built-in native Desktop Mode in the OnePlus, but it's barely usable since it's a barebone feature.

Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just popped up again — what's keeping this new phone?

For a phone that's not yet been announced, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE keeps popping up in places. And usually, it's Samsung doing the leaking. The latest installment in the "Where in the World is the Galaxy S21 FE" was spotted by Sammobile, which found a promo offer on the Samsung France website. In that promo, Samsung promises four months of YouTube Premium when you buy an eligible device.

