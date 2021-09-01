Samsung Galaxy S21 FE user manual reveals lack of microSD card slot, no charger in box

I was waiting for release and I was having high hopes that Samsung will include all fan reques... If you always use your phone as a PC, definitely go for the S20 FE. If you always value the headphone jack and compact size, go for the Zenfone 8. If you prefer stock UI, go for the 8T. Out of those three, my top choice would have been the Zenfone 8. But because Snapdragon 888 doesn't have good thermal management, I'd choose the S20 FE. I definitely lose the headphone jack, but Samsung DeX is a superb pocket PC experience at home. There is the built-in native Desktop Mode in the OnePlus, but it's barely usable since it's a barebone feature.