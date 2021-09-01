Cancel
Accidents

1 crew rescued, several missing after Navy helicopter crashes into sea

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8XoA_0bj1CJsw00
A helicopter embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln crashed into the seas off San Diego on Tuesday. File Photo by Will Tyndall/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Search and rescue operations have been dispatched to waters off the coast of San Diego in search of crew members missing after their helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

One crew member of the MH-60S helicopter has been found while an unknown number of others were still missing, the U.S. Third Fleet said in a statement.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," it said.

The MH-60S helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln crashed at 4:30 p.m. PST into the sea about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego while conducting routine flight operations, the Third Fleet said.

This is a developing story.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
#Navy#Us Coast Guard#Rescue Team#San Diego#Accident#Mh 60s#The U S Third Fleet#Nimitz#The Third Fleet
