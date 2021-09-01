Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

As fire nears, some Lake Tahoe residents buck order to flee

By TERENCE CHEA, MICHELLE L. PRICE
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- While most of his neighbors fled South Lake Tahoe as a major wildfire charged closer to town, Tod Johnson stayed put. The 66-year-old retiree swept up pine needles from the yard and roof of his home Tuesday after spending the night keeping an eye on reports of the advancing flames. The police knew he was there, but told him that when he leaves, he can't come back until it's safe.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
114K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Government
City
Blue Lake, CA
State
California State
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy