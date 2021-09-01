Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

China's Xiaomi completes business registration of electric vehicle unit

By Josh Horwitz
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7Jaz_0bj1BGCY00
The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop, in Shanghai, China May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) said on Wednesday it has completed the official business registration of its electric vehicle unit, marking the latest milestone in its push into the automotive sector.

The new unit, to be called Xiaomi EV Inc, opened with registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun as its legal representative, Xiaomi said in a statement.

Some 300 staff have so far been employed to join the EV unit and it continues to recruit talent, it said.

The smartphone maker, which became the world's second top-selling brand behind Samsung (005930.KS) in the second quarter, confirmed its foray into electric cars in March, pledging to invest $10 billion over the next 10 years. read more

Lei said at the time the push into electric vehicles would mark his "last major entrepreneurial project."

Xiaomi said on Wednesday it has since conducted more than 2,000 interview surveys and visited over 10 industry peers and partners. However, it has revealed few details of its strategy for the automotive sector or vehicle types it intends to launch.

Last week, the company said it purchased autonomous driving technology startup Deepmotion for over $77 million, in an effort to boost research and development read more .

Earlier in August, Reuters reported that Xiaomi had entered talks with beleaguered real estate giant Evergrande Group (3333.HK) to purchase a stake in the latter's automotive unit. read more

In response to the news, a Xiaomi spokesperson wrote on the company social media account that it is in touch with several automakers but has yet to decide which one to work with.

Xiaomi's second-quarter earnings last week beat analyst estimates, with revenues and net profits increasing 64% and 87.4% respectively. The company's share of the global smartphone market has surged following the retreat of its chief rival, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL) in the face of U.S. government sanctions.

($1 = 6.4626 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Startup#Chinese#Xiaomi Corp Lrb 1810#Hk#Xiaomi Ev Inc#Ev#Deepmotion#Evergrande Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
Related
EconomyCNBC

Here's why GM's electric vehicle push is a big risk

General Motors' aspiration to stop selling fuel-burning cars by 2035 could put a big dent in its overall market share if it doesn't considerably boost sales, some auto industry analysts think. While electric cars are in vogue, and companies like Tesla command share prices that could make a legacy automaker...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

BMW orders up US$24b of batteries as EV demand grows

(Sept 6): BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up...
Economyprotocol.com

How China’s quasi-carbon market for electric vehicles works

The end of August marked the end of an annual trading window in China: For the past two months, carmakers have been trading their "New Energy Vehicle" credits in the dark. Leading electric vehicle companies like Tesla and BYD were making hundreds of millions, thanks to a three-year-old quasi-carbon market set up to boost the EV industry's growth.
Businessautodealertodaymagazine.com

Exit from Auto Manufacturing Venture Could Help Samsung to Focus on Core Automotive Expertise

GLOBAL DATA – Samsung has reportedly decided to make an exit from its automotive OEM dream by selling its 19.9% stake in Renault Samsung Motors. The divestment follows a trademark contract ending between Samsung Cars and Renault Samsung Motors last year and will put an end to the use of the ‘Samsung’ branding on vehicles from 2023. This step may help Samsung to focus on its core expertise in the automotive sector, which is electronic products and the components for electric vehicle (EV), says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Arm’s China business threatened

At an event in China late last month Arm China is said to have launched itself as an independent company licensing Arm cores alongside ‘XPU’ cores which were developed locally and which will not generate revenues for Arm, reports Dylan Patel writing for SemiAnalysis. At an event in China late...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Intel to invest up to $95B in European chip-making amid US expansion

Intel Corp. plans to build new chip-making facilities in Europe valued at up to $95 billion, responding to a cross-border race to add manufacturing capacity at a time of a global chip-supply crunch. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday said the company was planning two chip factories at...
Technologynextbigfuture.com

Overview of the Auto Chip Industry

Infineon, NXP, and Renesas were the leading automotive semiconductor manufacturers worldwide in 2020. Infineon’s market share was estimated at around 13.2 percent. The total market in 2020 was sized at around 35 billion U.S. dollars. In February, a winter storm in Texas caused blackouts at NXP Semiconductors, which is a...
Carskitco.com

How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Solid-state batteries could be game changer for electric vehicles (EVs) by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars. HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT FROM LIQUID LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES?. Solid-state batteries use thin...
Businesskdal610.com

Intel says it will reserve Ireland chip factory capacity for automakers

(Reuters) – Intel Corp on Tuesday said that it will reserve factory capacity at its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers and has created a program to help them transition to making chips in its factories. Intel, the biggest maker of processor chips for PCs and data centers, in March...
Businessinvesting.com

Chinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Geely has hired Stefan Sielaff, the former design chief of British luxury brand Bentley, as China's manufacturers increasingly turn to new styles to boost sales in the world's biggest car market. Sielaff, who also worked for Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) and Daimler AG (DE:DAIGn), will be...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

BMW gains market share with electric vehicles

(Bloomberg) – BMW AG increased battery cell orders to keep pace with growing demand for electric cars that accounted for more than 11% of deliveries during half the year. The German automaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($ 23.8 billion) in batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, CEO Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are intended for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models that BMW will be producing through 2024. The company plans to begin switching to a new generation of batteries the following year.
Carstalkbusiness.net

Electric vehicles: An easy sell

We’ve heard ‘em all. “It won’t work for my daily commute.” Or “There’s nowhere to charge it.” When shopping for a new car, customers’ initial reasons for steering away from electric vehicles (EV) can seem valid based on what they’ve been told. But once they hear about the benefits—and get in the driver’s seats—EVs are an easy sell.
Businessgizmochina.com

Xiaomi EV Company Limited is born, marking the brand’s entry into the EV business

It is no longer news that Xiaomi is planning to enter the smart electric vehicle (EV) industry. But if you think that is a project for the future, you may want to have a rethink. The Chinese tech giant has officially announced the birth of the Xiaomi EV Company Limited, the vehicle through which it hopes to achieve the dream of manufacturing electric vehicles.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Xiaomi enters the electric car market: Launches Xiaomi EV Company

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The Chinese consumer technology company Xiaomi announced on Wednesday the industrial and commercial registration of its Xiaomi Automobile division and with that its official arrival in the automotive market. The expansion, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy