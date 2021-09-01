Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 22:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MST WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1012 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Pinion Pines has received around an inch of rainfall in the last hour, posing a threat to Hualapai Mountain Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Valentine, Blake Ranch Road, Antares Road, Dw Ranch Road and New Kingman-Butler. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0