(KNSI) – Law enforcement is asking for the public to be on the lookout for four children and their mother who could be in danger. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert and Erika Herrington and their four children; Landon and Carter, 8, Briella, 3 and Delilah, 2. There is a Domestic Assault No Contact Order in place restricting Robert Herrington from being around his wife or children. The sheriff’s office says there is a concern for the children’s welfare due to this and other conditions they may be in.