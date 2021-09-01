Bomb Survivor Shepherd 'Just Having Fun' At Paralympics

Two decades of time flown by creates unmeasurable friendships and peace. Ruth Maupin has been welcoming visitors to town for more than 21 years at the Captain Ben Smith Airfield aka The Monroe City Airport. She is the welcoming face of the community, representing Monroe City, as she greets pilots flying in and out of the airfield. Ruth explained, “I had no history of airplanes or knowing about airport duties. Terry Cooper was managing and I only started to help her out. I enjoyed it and here I am,” as she explained she reports in every day through the week from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. When asked if she likes to fly, she smiled answering, “Yes, I do like to fly, but I haven’t flown much. Del (Buckman) took me up in the air and we did a few of those barrel rolls.”
