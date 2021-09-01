Cancel
Bomb Survivor Shepherd 'Just Having Fun' At Paralympics

By Andrew MCKIRDY
IBTimes
US swimmer Haven Shepherd lost her legs as a baby after her parents detonated a bomb intended to kill the whole family. This week, at her maiden Paralympics in Tokyo, the upbeat teenager said her goals were all about "just going out and having fun". Shepherd was 14 months old...

