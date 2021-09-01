Cancel
Texas State

The Supreme Court Will Let Texas’s 6-Week Abortion Ban Take Effect, Upending Decades Of Abortion Rights Protections

By Zoe Tillman
buzzfeednews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The US Supreme Court on Tuesday night took no action to block a Texas law set to take effect Wednesday that will ban abortions in the state beginning at six weeks of pregnancy. As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday Texas time, the justices had made no ruling on the...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.
Texas StateBirmingham Star

Unique Texas Abortion Law Creates Legal Confusion

WASHINGTON - The Texas anti-abortion law, which was allowed to go into effect last week despite being in clear conflict with decades-old precedents set by the United States Supreme Court in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, is a complex piece of legal engineering. It was intentionally built to avoid...
Texas StateWashington Times

AG Garland says DOJ to ‘protect’ women seeking abortions in Texas

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday the Justice Department would help women seeking abortions in Texas after a state law went into effect last week banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. President Biden directed his administration to look for ways to counter the law, known as SB 8,...
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Ramsey: Texas legislators, with an assist from the U.S. Supreme Court, open a Pandora’s box

The state of Texas has figured out, at least for now, how to do unconstitutional things in a way that doesn’t raise a majority of the eyebrows in the U.S. Supreme Court. The court turned back a legal effort by abortion providers to stop the state’s new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while that new law is being litigated. It means most abortions are illegal in Texas and will remain so unless the courts eventually find the new law unconstitutional. Some justices already have said as much.
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
Congress & Courtsbuzzfeednews.com

Here's How The Supreme Court Can Rule In A Major Abortion Case In The Dead Of Night

WASHINGTON — Shortly before midnight, the US Supreme Court released a brief order on a hot-button subject of national importance with potentially massive ripple effects. That could describe last night’s order explaining the court’s 5–4 decision to let Texas’s 6-week abortion ban take effect while a constitutional challenge works through the lower courts. Or it could describe the order from April pulling back restrictions that California had imposed on small gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Or the one issued just before Thanksgiving last year halting certain COVID-19 rules in New York.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court Has Just Two Days to Decide the Fate of Roe v. Wade

In a few months, the Supreme Court will hear a case that gives the conservative justices an opportunity to overrule Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion at early stages of pregnancy. But Texas can’t wait that long. In May, the state’s Republican lawmakers passed a law known as SB 8 that outlaws abortion after six weeks. But SB 8 is unique: It empowers private citizens, not government officials, to enforce it. The measure allows any random stranger to bring a lawsuit in state court against any individual who “aids or abets” an abortion in Texas after six weeks. Anyone in the country may file such a suit against abortion “abettors” in any state court within Texas. If the plaintiff wins, they collect a minimum of $10,000 plus attorneys’ fees. And if they win a case against an abortion provider, the court must shut down that clinic. If the provider somehow prevails, they collect nothing, not even attorneys’ fees.

