Texas State

Unprecedented Texas abortion ban goes into effect

By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
A law that bans abortions after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest, went into effect in Texas on Wednesday. Why it matters: The law, one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S., prohibits the practice after a fetal heartbeat is detected — before many people know they are pregnant.

Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateFox News

Texas Abortion Law In The National Spotlight

Texas has passed what is being considered one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, banning abortions after six weeks into pregnancy which health care providers have estimated could affect around 85 percent of the abortions carried out in the state of Texas. Before midnight on Wednesday, September 1st, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to refuse to block this law. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to break down exactly what this bill does, why the Supreme Court refused to block the law but did not rule on its constitutionality, and how this law deputizes private citizens to enforce the law via lawsuits against anyone who aids and abets an abortion. Bussey also explains how Roe v. Wade could be struck down by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and what to expect nationally on abortion law in the near and distant future.
Texas Statelanthorn.com

Texas abortion bill stirs unrest on campus

This past Thursday Sept. 2, a pro-life group organized a protest in GVSU’s Allendale Campus’ designated free speech space in front of the Cook Carillon Tower. There was an older man standing holding a huge cross with posters on either side of him, one with images of bloody fetuses that said “Abortion is Murder,” and another with an assortment of bible verses on it.
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law should be fought at state court level

Texas has enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law, which flies in the face of almost half a century of Supreme Court precedent. A federal trial court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court all allowed this law to go into effect and, hence, functionally overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. With one caveat, it is now open season for states to assume we live in a post-Roe world.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

The Supreme Court heads toward reversing abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority tossed a legal bomb into the abortion debate late Wednesday night. By a vote of 5-to-4, the court’s most conservative members upheld, for now, a Texas law that, in effect, bans abortions after about six weeks. But almost as important as the result was how the court reached its decision — without full briefing and arguments before any court.

