Red Sox 5, Rays 8: The never-ending search for rock bottom continues

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can you say about this team? Some of this stuff is out of their control, some of it is very much in their control, and some of it is a gray area, but all of it is bad. After getting out to an early lead against the Rays on Tuesday, they lost their best player to a COVID test and then their spot starter who was pitching poorly in Triple-A and just started on Friday started to implode. In fairness to Brad Peacock, the defense behind him sure was no help, but the game got away from Boston in the third and it only ever really got back into view in the ninth when it was too little, too late.

Brad Peacock
