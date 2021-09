In the first half of this year, Xiaomi launched four models in the Mi 11 series namely, Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite (Mi 11 Youth Edition in China), Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. Among them, Mi 11 Lite is positioned as a thin and light model, which is the only product in the Mi 11 series that is positioned at the mid-end. Xiaomi may soon expand the Mi 11 series with the addition of a thin and lightweight model dubbed Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE alongside the Mi 11T.