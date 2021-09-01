Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Albany County in east central New York West central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Voorheesville, or 7 miles west of Delmar, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford, Altamont, Loudonville, West Sand Lake, Wyantskill, Averill Park and Feura Bush. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0