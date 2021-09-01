Cancel
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 22:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and flood waters over Pierce Ferry Road have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures, if applicable. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Thursday for portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada.

alerts.weather.gov

Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Liberty; South Walton; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, South Walton and Washington. * Through Thursday morning. * Periods of heavy rain are expected through tonight over portions of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, as a tropical disturbance moves across the area. This area is vulnerable to flooding due to saturated ground from recent heavy rainfall events. Forecast amounts through tonight range from 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. These isolated higher amounts have the potential to lead to flash flooding, especially if they occur over a short time span in areas that have already received heavy rain today.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 617 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bisbee and Naco. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Halifax County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Halifax A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell and southwestern Halifax Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leasburg, or 8 miles west of Roxboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Boston Turbeville Cluster Springs Leasburg Semora Alton and Hyco Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Autauga County in central Alabama Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Montgomery, Lowndesboro, Dannelly Field, Hunter, Woodcrest and Manack. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Moshat, Tennala, Eastern Weiss Lake, Pleasant Gap, Western Weiss Lake, Ball Flat, Slackland, Coloma, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse and Weiss Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Delaware including the following area...New Castle. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region this evening into the overnight period. Heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.
Albany County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Albany The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Albany County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York South Central Saratoga County in east central New York Southeastern Schenectady County in east central New York * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford, Castleton-On-Hudson, Loudonville and Wyantskill. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Albany County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Albany by NWS

Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to develop with high certainty. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY FOR FWZ 301 AND 311 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 311 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 MPH with occasional gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Albany County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Albany County in east central New York West central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Voorheesville, or 7 miles west of Delmar, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Guilderland, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford, Altamont, Loudonville, West Sand Lake, Wyantskill, Averill Park and Feura Bush. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Washington County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Washington County in east central New York Northern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwich, or near Salem, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salem, Dorset, Greenwich, Manchester Center, Porter, Rupert, Sandgate, Cossayuna, Beartown, Braymer School, Battenville, Center Falls, Goose Island, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, Middle Falls, Eagleville, West Pawlet and North Cambridge. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 807 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dorset, or 7 miles north of Manchester, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salem, Dorset, Manchester Center, Rupert, Sandgate, Shushan, North Rupert, Beartown, East Rupert, North Dorset, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, West Sandgate, Greenwich Junction, Freedleyville, West Rupert, South Dorset, East Dorset and Eagleville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Buncombe County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Buncombe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buncombe The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Over 2 inches of rain has fall across southeastern Buncombe County, and rain is still falling. Expect rapid rises in the headwaters area of the Broad River, Rock Creek, and Laurel Creek. Garren Creek may flood low lying area especially on Garren Creek and Lee Dotson roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Black Mountain, Swannanoa, Fairview, and Gerton.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Washington County in east central New York Northern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwich, or near Salem, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salem, Dorset, Greenwich, Manchester Center, Porter, Rupert, Sandgate, Cossayuna, Beartown, Braymer School, Battenville, Center Falls, Goose Island, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, Middle Falls, Eagleville, West Pawlet and North Cambridge. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Forsyth County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Dick Creek near Suwanee affecting Forsyth County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Dick Creek near Suwanee. * From this evening until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is expected to develop. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 8 feet, bankfull conditions occur along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on Old Atlanta Road. * Impact...At 10 feet, minor flooding begins in the woodlands and fields along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on Old Atlanta Road.
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luzerne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LACKAWANNA AND SOUTHEASTERN LUZERNE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Schenectady County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Albany County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York South Central Saratoga County in east central New York Southeastern Schenectady County in east central New York * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford, Castleton-On-Hudson, Loudonville and Wyantskill. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Orange County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange; Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Orange County in east central Florida Northeastern Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Saint Cloud, Narcoossee, East Lake Toho, Harmony, Lake Hart, Austin Tindall Park, Pine Grove and Alligator Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

