Flood Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 01:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Albemarle FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY AND THE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE At 111 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Charlottesville... Westmoreland Hollymead... Ivy Newcomb Hall... Scott Stadium Monticello... Barracks Overton... Flordon Carrsbrook... Shadwell