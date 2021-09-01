CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Titans waive 4th round draft choice but he might return

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDez Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) Well, it appears that, in the end, Dez Fitzpatrick didn’t do enough. The Tennessee Titans, after utilizing a fourth-round draft choice on the former Louisville Cardinals standout during the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, released him on the final day of August as teams scrambled to get their roster trimmed down to the league-mandated 53-man version.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Louisville Cardinals#American Football#Imagn#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry gets failing 1st-round Fantasy grade

Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry, AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, Chris Johnson, Pro Football Focus, Adrian Peterson, Darrynton Evans, Eric Dickerson, Terrell Davis, Barry Sanders. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) He’s the Tennessee Titans best player, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the...
NFL247Sports

Tennessee Titans release QB Matt Barkley

The Tennessee Titans have released quarterback Matt Barkley, it was announced Wednesday. Barkley had been with the team since Aug. 5. In a subsequent move, offensive lineman Corey Levin was claimed off waivers. Barkley developed quickly within the Titans’ offensive system, and even split reps with Logan Woodside throughout the...
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans activate TE Geoff Swaim from Reserve-COVID list, waive a pair of players

The Tennessee Titans activated tight end Geoff Swaim from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waived cornerback Chris Jones and linebacker Justin March-Lillard, per Jim Wyatt and the team. Swaim joins the likes of Ryan Tannehill and Jeremy McNichols to re-join the team from the Covid list. Ben Jones and Nate Davis...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans should consider trading for this Bears star

Tennessee Titans (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) On Saturday night the Tennessee Titans will host their final preseason game against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. If they had it their way, the Titans might want to make sure that one player finds his way back to Nashville sooner rather than later.
NFLPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago Bears beat Tennessee Titans 27-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nick Foles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted with 6:51 left and the Chicago Bears held off the Tennessee Titans 27-24 to wrap the preseason. Horsted finished with three TDs and 104 yards receiving, catching all five passes thrown to him. His first TD pass...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

5 bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans in 2021

The Tennessee Titans have seemingly been a team on the verge of pushing for a Super Bowl appearance in recent years. The trade for Ryan Tannehill has gone way better than most expected when it took place a couple of years ago. To give Tannehill yet another weapon in the offense, Tennessee acquired Julio Jones via trade from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, pairing him with A.J. Brown at wide receiver.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans practice squad tracker in 2021

Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans trimmed their team down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday. Now, they can start assembling their 16-man practice squad. Practice squad moves began this afternoon after waiver claims were processed, and most of those claims involve recently cut players. Two...
NFLchattanoogacw.com

Former Tennessee Titans' Jurrell Casey announces retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is announcing his retirement after 10 seasons in the NFL. Nine of those seasons were spent with Tennessee as "one the most consistent and dependable players of the decade." Casey played with the two-tone blue from 2011 to 2019....
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans sent draft scouts to two huge Thursday night games

Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean) Smart fans know that Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson is one of the best draft minds in the entire NFL, full stop. There have been nine drafts since Robinson left the New England Patriots and the team hasn’t drafted a single Pro Bowl player. One of the biggest feathers in his cap during his time in New England was convincing Bill Belichick to draft a cartoon-loving tight end with back problems in the second round.
NFLUSA Today

The career of Tennessee Titans great Jurrell Casey in photos

After 10 seasons in the NFL, Tennessee Titans great Jurrell Casey has decided to retire, making it official with a press conference on Thursday. Casey was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft and not only became one of the best players in franchise history, but one of the best at his position in the NFL.
NFLchatsports.com

3 Tennessee Titans starters who might underwhelm in 2021

Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports) Can you feel the intensity (and maybe even a few butterflies)? It won’t be long before the Tennessee Titans game versus the Arizona Cardinals has come and gone. Once, that happens we’ll be somewhere between breaking down that game and analyzing the Seattle Seahawks for the two-tone blue’s second matchup in what figures to be a gauntlet of a season.
NFLNBC Sports

Titans activate Geoff Swaim, waive Justin March-Lillard

The Titans are down to three players on their COVID-19 reserve list. The team announced that they have activated tight end Geoff Swaim off the list and returned him to the active roster on Monday. They had the space after cutting cornerback Chris Jones. Swaim was one of five players...
NFLYardbarker

Rating the Rookies' Regular-Season Readiness

There were times during training camp when Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard – at the request of coach Mike Vrabel – stayed silent in the seconds leading up to practice snaps. The intent was to push teammates to step up and fill the void. So, Byard was asked Monday, who...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Tennessee Titans 2021 Season Preview

NASHVILLE – Injuries do not scare the Tennessee Titans. Twice in the last three years, they used their first-round pick in the draft to select players who had serious medical issues, serious enough for some teams to remove them from their draft boards altogether, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons in 2019 and cornerback Caleb Farley in 2021.
NFLMurfreesboro Post

Titans waive Barkley, claim Corey Levin off waivers

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans waived quarterback Matt Barkley in a corresponding move after claiming offensive lineman Corey Levin off waivers from the New York Jets on Wednesday. Barkley was involved in a camp battle with Logan Woodside for the No. 2 quarterback job in camp after arriving late and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy