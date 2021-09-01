Withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan deserved better coverage

I would like to know why the death of 13 American soldiers and many more innocent Afghan citizens is not front page news in the Aug. 27 issue of the T&G? The botched withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan is the worst event and biggest crises of our country since 9/11. Even the Capitol building riot, which was horrific but less of a threat to our democracy and national security, because there was no way those people could overtake our government, warranted two days of front page coverage in the T&G. It is obvious that by not reporting these events on page one the T&G hopes to present the news in a way that minimizes the political damage to the current administration. I hate to say it but if a Republican president acted as incompetently as President Biden has done it would (and should) be front page news in the T&G for days on end. It is time for the media in our country to do their job and report the news without political bias, implied or otherwise and show some integrity.