CLEARLAKE, Lake County (CBS SF/BCN) –Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Tuesday for Lake County to support the response to the Cache Fire, which has caused major damage to homes and other structures since it started three weeks ago. According to a news release issued from Newsom’s office Tuesday, the “proclamation will help quicken removal of the resulting hazardous debris and ash, in addition to streamlining other public services for fire victims.” Newsom had previously declared a state of emergency in several counties impacted by the Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack...