Like so many of us, the past 18 monotonous months of lockdowns and restrictions had left every bit of me craving escape – a real respite from the same-old routine of life in the UK. And much as they have been great when they were the only option, this time I knew a staycation or spa day just wouldn't cut it. Spending so much time cut off from the world during the pandemic made me realise that for me, the ability to travel is an incredibly important privilege that has now taken on even more importance, particularly when it comes to managing my mental health.