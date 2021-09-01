CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MASK OPT-OUT GRANTED – SCHOOL BOARD REJECTS HEALTH DEPARTMENT ADVICE

By Charlotte Twine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 24, after an almost four-hour school board meeting during which citizens passionately spoke both for and against the district’s current mask mandate — and after the county’s health department administrator abruptly announced that he no longer supports a parental opt-out — the board members unanimously voted to support its current policy: teachers, staff and children must wear masks, but parents can still sign a form to opt out.

