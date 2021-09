When Rachael Leigh Cook first got the call about starring in a gender-swapped reboot of She’s All That, she wasn’t all that sure about participating. “‘How do I feel about being involved with a new version of this?’” she remembered thinking at the time during a phone interview with Refinery29. “I did my thing in the original, and they're trying to make something new, so why am I here as a totem of what was? Let people make their own movie — I don't need to be trotted out to validate it.”