Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The High Cost of Denying Science

By Douglas Craig
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in crazy times. The COVID pandemic is in its eighteenth month and we could have it well under control by now like China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Belgium and Singapore but “more than 98% of US residents now live in an area where there is a ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ risk of COVID-19 community transmission, up from 19% of residents only a month ago.”

anewscafe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#The American Civil War#Covid#Republicans#Democrats#Goldman Sachs#Republican Party#The Universe Of Reality#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
AdvocacySeattle Times

Corporate America lobbies for climate disaster

Why does Mickey Mouse want to destroy civilization?. OK, that’s probably not what Disney executives think they’re doing. But The Walt Disney Co., along with other corporate titans, including ExxonMobil and Pfizer, is reportedly gearing up to support a major lobbying effort against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion investment plan — a plan that may well be our last chance to take serious action against global warming before it becomes catastrophic.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Atlantic

When the Climate Crisis Becomes Unignorable

Every week, our lead climate reporter brings you the big ideas, expert analysis, and vital guidance that will help you flourish on a changing planet. Sign up to get The Weekly Planet, our guide to living through climate change, in your inbox. In retrospect, last week was an interlude. Hurricane...
Public HealthPosted by
Grist

Medical journals warn of an even bigger health threat than COVID

COVID-19 has upended daily life like nothing else this century. It has shuttered economies, plunged millions into economic uncertainty, and killed 4.5 million and counting since the start of last year. For these reasons and many more, the pandemic has dominated any discussion around public health. But medical experts are warning of an even worse threat.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Worldrunwaygirlnetwork.com

Covid transatlantic travel: Plan meticulously and expect high costs

Having recently returned to the UK after traveling to the US, via Dublin, for a long-awaited family reunion, my advice to anyone considering a Covid-era transatlantic trip is to prepare like you’ve never prepared before. Then prepare some more. And brace yourself, because this is going to cost you. First...
New York City, NYwpsdlocal6.com

Biden warns climate change is a 'code red' threat

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden declared climate change “everybody's crisis” on Tuesday after touring neighborhoods severely damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and said it's time for America to get serious about the danger or face ever worse loss of life and property. Biden spoke after walking...
Environmentthedallasnews.net

Worst effects of climate change are with us now

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall off the coast of Louisiana, triggering a slow-moving disaster as floodwaters breached the levees around New Orleans. Nearly 2,000 people were killed over several weeks, hundreds of thousands of homes were destroyed, and the city was left in ruins. Environmental scientists warned that Katrina was a taste of what was in store for the Gulf Coast region if climate change continued unchecked.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy