San Francisco 49ers Roster: Initial 53-Man Roster Cuts For 2021 Ft. Wayne Gallman & Nate Sudfeld
San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster is set after Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and the 49ers' front office made their initial 49ers roster cuts today to trim their roster to 53 players. The NFL cut deadline is today, August 31st at 4 pm ET. The 49ers had plenty of roster cuts to make and although many of the cuts today will land on the 49ers' practice squad, it's always a difficult task trimming the roster to 53 players.
