2021 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

Cover picture for the articleThe next phase of the NFL season begins on Wednesday, as the Lions and every franchise examines the waiver wire for potential players to acquire. Also, practice squads are created with players that were cut and clear waivers. Waiver claims are typically processed starting at noon. So, make sure to...

NFLPosted by
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions roster cut tracker: Positions to target on waiver wire

This story will be updated through the day Monday and Tuesday as the Detroit Lions make roster moves ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday:. The Detroit Lions finished training camp with a half-dozen or so players who refused the COVID-19 vaccine, but coach Dan Campbell said vaccination status was not something he and Brad Holmes considered when setting their 53-man roster.
NFLdetroitlions.com

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

The Detroit Lions have signed 15 of a possible 16 players to their initial practice squad. The NFL expanded practice squad rosters to 16 players last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and kept the numbers the same for the 2021 season as well. Teams can carry up to six...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Former Lions’ CB Mike Ford claimed off waiver by Denver Broncos

With NFL rosters reduced to 53 players on Tuesday, teams scrambled to make waiver claims this morning, looking to further bolster their rosters. The Detroit Lions made two waiver claims, adding WR KhaDarel Hodge and K Austin Seibert, and were likely hoping for some of their released/waived players to go unclaimed so they could add them to the practice squad.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Khadarel Hodge Claimed Off Waivers By Lions, Dorsey

Khadarel Hodge’s name might not have jumped off the waiver wire in most NFL cities. After all, the 4th-year wide receiver only boasts 17 receptions in his first three seasons. But if anybody was going to get excited about signing Hodge, it was the former Cleveland Browns GM, John Dorsey.
NFLchatsports.com

Get to know the Detroit Lions initial 15-player practice squad

It’s been a busy few days for Detroit Lions fans trying to keep up with all the team’s roster moves. The organization traded for WR Trinity Benson, established its initial 53-man roster, claimed WR KhaDarel Hodge and K Austin Seibert off of waivers, temporarily waived a couple veterans in a corresponding move as they prep to move players to injured reserve, and established an initial 15-player practice squad.
NFLdallassun.com

NFL waivers roundup: Lions claim K Austin Seibert

One day after cutting both of their kickers, the Detroit Lions claimed Austin Seibert off waivers on Wednesday. Seibert was one of 27 waiver claims made, beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars who had top priority and claimed wide receiver Tyron Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers. Detroit cut both Randy...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Detroit Lions Announce 2021 Practice Squad Roster, Release Two Veterans

Following the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster being revealed, the 15-man practice squad was officially announced on Wednesday afternoon. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell recently explained what he is looking for from the players that will be featured on his first practice squad in Detroit. “For example, I know we can...
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears claim Breshad Perriman off waivers from Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears have deepend their receiving corps on a busy day for NFL transactions. The team claimed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman off waivers, two days after he was released by the team. Perriman's release from the team was a bit of a surprise to some. He...
NFLDetroit News

Lions have full practice participation, but five players limited

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are in relatively good health heading into the team's first game of the 2021 season. During Wednesday's practice, the team had full participation, although five players, including four projected starters, were limited by injury. Defensive linemen Michael Brockers (shoulder), Nick Williams (elbow) and Levi...
NFLYardbarker

Trey Lance Likely to Play Against the Detroit Lions

SANTA CLARA -- All indications point to Trey Lance playing Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. How much he'll play is another story. Lance threw passes Wednesday during practice for the first time since he broke his index finger during the preseason finale more than a week ago. And while the 49ers listed him as a limited participant for practice, he wasn't limited during the portions the media watched.
NFLYardbarker

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers Season-Opener at Detroit

Football is back. After a whirlwind of an offseason that took years off of Twitter users’ lives, the San Francisco 49ers (6-10 in 2020) will open the 2021 season against a rebuilding Detroit Lions (5-11 in 2020). For those looking for quarterback takes, I’m not that guy, pal. Here are...
NFLYardbarker

Predicting the Packers Season Game By Game

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Jacksonville. The Packers are the favorites to win the NFC North and are considered one of the top contenders in the NFC entering the new campaign. The Packers are “all in” this year which may be the final season for a lot of key players on their roster including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.

