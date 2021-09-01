CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers final 53-man roster: Gallman, McKivitz, and Dontae Johnson among notable cuts

By Niners Nation
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers have gotten their roster down to 53 men. As Kyle Shanahan started on Monday, the roster we see today is unlikely to be the same come Week 1. Keep that in mind while you're reading over the roster. “Final” is used loosely. Once Maurice Hurst is placed on...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Dontae Johnson
Person
Nate Sudfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLknbr.com

Quickfire takeaways after 49ers cut down to 53-man roster

After a hilariously long wait, the 49ers provided their final roster cuts. For a full list of the transactions which took them to the 53-man roster, click here. Here’s a visual look at the cuts that got the 49ers to this point:. Graphic by Jake Hutchinson, Dieter Kurtenbach. There weren’t...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers release Dontae Johnson

The 49ers have announced the previously reported signing of Josh Norman and announced the team’s corresponding roster move. San Francisco has released veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson. Johnson appeared in 14 games for San Francisco last year with three starts. he recorded three passes defensed and a sack while playing 26...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers Rumors: Trade Raheem Mostert After Travis Etienne Injury? Jimmy Garoppolo MVP Season? Mailbag

San Francisco 49ers news and rumors are heating up as the regular season inches closer. In today's mailbag, Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers questions including could Jimmy Garoppolo win the NFL MVP? Will Trey Sermon be RB1 this season? Who has been the biggest 49ers training camp standout? Plus, who is WR1 headed into week 1 against the Detroit Lions? All those questions and more answered in today's mailbag! Love the 49ers? Subscribe to the 49ers Report to never miss a thing: https://www.youtube.com/49erstv?sub_c... Today’s 49ers Rumors Mailbag Questions: - Downside of playing Jimmy G and Trey Lance - Deebo Samuel and Trey lance interception vs Chargers - Trade Raheem Mostert - Could Jimmy G Win MVP?
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Latest Jalen Hurd injury puts 49ers in almost impossible spot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Whatever the San Francisco 49er do with WR Jalen Hurd isn't going to be an easy call. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt not expected back anytime soon, plus...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Bruce Arians is dead wrong about the Cowboys

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians needs to reevaluate the Cowboys. Bruce Arians is one of the best coaches in the NFL, so he will always get the benefit of the doubt. What he did with the Buccaneers is nothing short of spectacular, and the recent Super Bowl win places Arians in the upper echelon of coaches in league history.
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.

Comments / 0

Community Policy