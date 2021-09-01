CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Miami football expected competitive versus Alabama per ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Corso (left) and Kirk Herbstreit record a segment of College GameDay on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, on Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Speaking on the ESPN College Football Podcast on Monday, lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit says he expects the Miami football team to be competitive against Alabama. Miami and Alabama open the season at 3:30 PM on ABC at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Herbstreit calls Clemson versus Georgia on Saturday.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Memphis, AL
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
State
Georgia State
Memphis, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#American Football#College Gameday#Abc#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Clemson#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards, and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
BusinessPosted by
Fox News

Biden's six-prong COVID-19 plan includes vaccine and mask mandates: preview of Thursday speech

President Biden's six-prong plan to fight COVID-19 will include vaccine and mask requirements, a White House official told Fox News Thursday. The White House has teased all week that the president will detail his six-prong plan to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases rise in many parts of the country because of the more contagious delta variant. Those prongs will be vaccine requirements; booster shots; keeping schools open; increasing testing and requiring masks; economic recovery; and improving patient care.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy