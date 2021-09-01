Miami football expected competitive versus Alabama per ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit
Lee Corso (left) and Kirk Herbstreit record a segment of College GameDay on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, on Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Speaking on the ESPN College Football Podcast on Monday, lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit says he expects the Miami football team to be competitive against Alabama. Miami and Alabama open the season at 3:30 PM on ABC at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Herbstreit calls Clemson versus Georgia on Saturday.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0