Richardson: A fighter for the animals

Milan Simonich’s column (“Controversial animal-rights figure says New Mexico is hub for cockfighting,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 29) opens with numerous misrepresentations of former Gov. Bill Richardson’s record on animal rights. Richardson not only banned cockfighting, but he fought against medical testing on chimpanzees and slaughtering wild horses in New Mexico. His lengthy record on animal protection continues to this day with his foundation’s work to combat illegal wildlife trade in Africa. Simonich instead opens with recycled jokes. In fact, the president of Animal Wellness Action, who interestingly was asked for comment (Richardson was not), emailed Simonich saying that Richardson was “indispensable in getting the anti-cockfighting law passed.” Simonich also forgot to credit local actor and activist Ali MacGraw (instead mentioning a sole letter penned by Pamela Anderson) and unnecessarily slammed former Attorney General Gary King who worked hard to stop cockfighting. This column is a deliberate muddying of the facts for the sake of snarkiness. Readers deserve better.