CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Richardson: A fighter for the animals

Santafe New Mexican.com
 8 days ago

Milan Simonich’s column (“Controversial animal-rights figure says New Mexico is hub for cockfighting,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 29) opens with numerous misrepresentations of former Gov. Bill Richardson’s record on animal rights. Richardson not only banned cockfighting, but he fought against medical testing on chimpanzees and slaughtering wild horses in New Mexico. His lengthy record on animal protection continues to this day with his foundation’s work to combat illegal wildlife trade in Africa. Simonich instead opens with recycled jokes. In fact, the president of Animal Wellness Action, who interestingly was asked for comment (Richardson was not), emailed Simonich saying that Richardson was “indispensable in getting the anti-cockfighting law passed.” Simonich also forgot to credit local actor and activist Ali MacGraw (instead mentioning a sole letter penned by Pamela Anderson) and unnecessarily slammed former Attorney General Gary King who worked hard to stop cockfighting. This column is a deliberate muddying of the facts for the sake of snarkiness. Readers deserve better.

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Lifestyle
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
Santa Fe, NM
Pets & Animals
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Bill Richardson
Person
Wayne Pacelle
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Randall Balmer
Person
Ali Macgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Animal Wellness Action#New Mexicans#The U S Postal Service#D C Porches#Afghans#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy