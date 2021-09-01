ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area from the southwest, generally weakening as they do so. However, due to the saturated grounds, rapid runoff will result in minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.