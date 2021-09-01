CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 8 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE. HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 422... Winds across the warning area have dropped below critical. thresholds. Relative humidity values remain below 15% across. portions of the Arco Desert, but are slowly rising....

www.kulr8.com

Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm & Flash Flood Watches, Warnings Issued For Areas Across Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington Counties and Baltimore City until 12:00 a.m. A flash flood watch was issued for Flash Flood Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties until 4 a.m. A flood warning was issued for Carroll and Frederick Counties until 4:15 a.m. The National Weather Service said that showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight. There could be periods with heavy rainfall with rates around one to three inches per hour. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect through 2am tonight as we track the potential for repeated rounds of rain and t-storms on the way. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Q9oocOPWNi — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) September 9, 2021 Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Washington and Baltimore City in MD until 12:00am. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 9, 2021
EnvironmentKULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND. LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115,. 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern. Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark. National...
Wyoming StateKULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY. THURSDAY FOR FWZ 301 AND 311... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY. FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT...
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Moshat, Tennala, Eastern Weiss Lake, Pleasant Gap, Western Weiss Lake, Ball Flat, Slackland, Coloma, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse and Weiss Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The watch will be in effect until 2 a.m. on Thursday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to arrive on Wednesday night. Average rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch are expected.
Passaic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area from the southwest, generally weakening as they do so. However, due to the saturated grounds, rapid runoff will result in minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EnvironmentKULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 914 FPUS55 KBOI 082010. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 62. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then. smoke in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in...
Missoula, MTKULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 812 FPUS55 KMSO 090254. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late. evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy. smoke until early morning. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke. late in the night. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke...
Billings, MTKULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 855 FPUS55 KBYZ 082151. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. WYZ198-091500- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 350 PM MDT Wed Sep 8 2021. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze early...
Spokane, WAKULR8

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

————— 502 FPUS56 KOTX 082133. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower...

