The Atlanta Braves will begin a seven-game western road trip Monday night when they open up a three-game series against the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves took two of three from Los Angeles back in early June and have won 13 straight games on the road which is a franchise record. They currently hold a 4.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings. The Dodgers have won seven of ten overall and trail the San Francisco Giants by 2.5 games in the NL West standings. Drew Smyly will get the start for Atlanta while LA will go with lefty Julio Urias.