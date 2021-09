SHOSHONE, Idaho-(KLIX)-A crash between a Mack truck and sedan in Shoshone sent four people to area hospitals, one by air ambulance Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 420 N and Idaho Highway 75. The driver of the Mack truck, Casey Connell, failed to yield to a Saturn Aura headed north on the highway and the two crashed at the intersection. The driver of the Saturn, Edgar Ramos, 26, of Wendell was taken to a local hospital along with his passenger, Hugo Ramos, 28; another passenger Erling Ramos Torrez, 19, had to be flown to an area hospital. All three men had been wearing seat belts. Connell was also taken to an area hospital.