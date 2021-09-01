CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

JSU volleyball: Gamecocks' deep roster pays off again as JSU sweeps Chattanooga

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 8 days ago
JSU head volleyball coach Todd Garvey talks to Sadie Brown during a match in the spring of 2021. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The new volleyball year has thrown more adversity at Jacksonville State than the Gamecocks might've faced all last season.

They've seen three starters go down with injury, which has forced head coach Todd Garvey to rely more and more on his team's deep roster.

And the season is only four matches old.

So far, however, JSU hasn't just survived but thrived. The Gamecocks rolled past Chattanooga 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 on Tuesday to improve to 4-0. JSU hasn't dropped a set along the way.

"We talk all the time about playing the hand you're dealt and not making excuses," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "Next person up. We've got a lot of depth this year, which is awesome. We're 16 strong. It's not like it's one person's team."

Here's the list so far:

—Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael missed the first three matches because of injury but returned to play off the bench Tuesday.

—Middle hitter Katie Montgomery, a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference player last season, missed her second straight match because of a back issue. She was at the match, however, and joined her teammates on the sideline.

—Courtney Glotzbach, the OVC freshman of the year last year, went down with a knee injury in the second set and had to be helped off the court by a JSU trainer and a teammate. She didn't return.

"We don't know if we're going to get her back this year or not," Garvey said. "Hopefully, we'll get some good news."

Still, the Gamecocks kept rolling as they won for the 23rd time in their last 24 regular-season matches.

Here are some of the reasons:

—Middle hitter Zoe Gonzales, a transfer from Wake Forest, produced a team-high 12 kills. She also had an efficient kill percentage of .421.

"She had to pick up more of our offense," Garvey said. "We went to her more than normal, and I thought she did really good. ... She played great. She's usually is better at blocking than she did tonight, but I'm not worried about that. She'll get there for that."

—Carmichael provided a boost, although freshman Brooklyn Schiffli remained in the libero position. Carmichael played on the back row, and was especially effective serving. At one point, JSU trailed 12-10 in the third set, but won four straight points on Carmichael's serves to go ahead for good. She also finished with seven digs.

Asked about getting a chance to play, she said, "It felt awesome. Being on the court and having all that energy and feeding off my teammates, no matter what happened, I was going to push to be my best and do it for my team, no matter what position I'm in."

—Fifth-year senior Lexie Libs said JSU already had worked on contingency plans if players weren't available, although the thinking was possible COVID-19 cases rather than injuries. Everyone got work in practice at a variety of positions.

"We wanted to make sure we were prepared for all adversity," she said.

What to know

—Schiffli, who won ASUN Conference honors as the freshman of the week, finished with a match-high 17 digs.

—Libs had a match-high 41 assists and 13 digs.

—Kaylie Milton had 11 kills and 11 digs, while Lena Kindermann added nine kills and Glotzbach eight. Anna Nelson had five digs and Glotzback four.

Who said

—In the postmatch news conference, the Gamecocks hosted a group of JSU students from a sports management class, which happened to include volleyball players Addie Halverson and Kylee Quigley. Halverson didn't miss a chance to address a question to Kaylie Milton, who is playing a fifth year because of the NCAA's blanket waiver for athletes whose seasons were affected by COVID-19.

She addressed her question about mindset to "the super senior" which made Milton roll her eyes playfully. Garvey smiled and called Milton, "old lady." Milton answered her teammate, "OK … I came back for my fifth year. Our culture is like my family. Volleyball-wise, the work ethic that we have pushes me every day, and I didn't want to leave it. My mindset is to work hard every day and I'm trying to go get another ring."

—Libs is JSU's second "super senior" who is playing her fifth year. Her thoughts on her and Milton being team leaders: "We've formed a great bond. People call us the yin and the yang because she's very calm, cool and collected, and I'm very fiery. So it makes for a great balance on the court. A lot of the players respect us because they know we won't tell them to do something we're not willing to do or haven't already done."

—JSU will play in the Charleston Southern tournament in Charleston, S.C., facing Wyoming on Friday and Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Comments / 0

