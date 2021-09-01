Philadelphia Eagles Roster: Initial 53-man Roster Cuts For 2021 + Matt Pryor Traded To The Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster is set after Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman, and Jeffery Lurie made their final Eagles roster cuts today. The NFL cut deadline was Tuesday, August 31st at 4 pm ET. The Eagles had some tough decisions to make regarding roster cuts but Thomas Mott breaks this down in today’s video of Philadelphia Eagles Now! Smash that sub now to keep up with the best Eagles coverage on all of the Eagles Rumors from the 2021 NFL regular season on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/EaglesNow?sub... Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts included a few surprise moves. Jordan Howard was released by the Eagles after having a stellar training camp, and QB Nick Mullens has landed with the Cleveland Browns after being cut by Philadelphia.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0