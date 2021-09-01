CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Roster: Initial 53-man Roster Cuts For 2021 + Matt Pryor Traded To The Colts

By Philadelphia Eagles Now
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster is set after Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman, and Jeffery Lurie made their final Eagles roster cuts today. The NFL cut deadline was Tuesday, August 31st at 4 pm ET. The Eagles had some tough decisions to make regarding roster cuts but Thomas Mott breaks this down in today’s video of Philadelphia Eagles Now! Smash that sub now to keep up with the best Eagles coverage on all of the Eagles Rumors from the 2021 NFL regular season on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/EaglesNow?sub... Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts included a few surprise moves. Jordan Howard was released by the Eagles after having a stellar training camp, and QB Nick Mullens has landed with the Cleveland Browns after being cut by Philadelphia.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Colts#American Football#Philadelphia Eagles Now#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLYardbarker

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, however. ESPN’s Jordan Schulz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Don’t trade Zach Ertz to Minnesota

As things presently stand, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ tight end depth is in flux. On one hand, all three of the team’s 2020 contributors are back, with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Richard Rodgers all in the final year of their respective contracts, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing. No,...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLAtlantic City Press

Carson Wentz's selfishness continues to hurt the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles need Carson Wentz to play for the Colts in 2021 to maximize the return from the worst trade in Philadelphia history. That grows less likely every day that Carson "Personal Decision" Wentz isn't fully vaccinated. If the Colts reach the playoffs, then Wentz must take 70% of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz called ‘selfish’ by Indianapolis media

For some of you, this won’t taste well. Think of it like it’s some sour-tasting medicine that’s difficult to swallow, but you allow yourself to believe that it will make you feel better, both because it probably will and because your mom told you that it would. Some of the Philadelphia Eagles fan base and more than a few members of the media are fighting back the urge to smirk or say ‘I told you so’.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 major sleeper WR plays in Week 1

It’s almost time for everyone to stress about who they are going to start in their lineups in Fantasy Football each week. There are the obvious choices of guys who won’t ever leave your starting lineup, barring an injury or an altered role during the season. On the other hand,...
NFLinquirer.com

Eagles win-loss predictions for the 2021 season | Jeff McLane

Week 1: Eagles at Falcons | Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. Only Atlanta finished with a worse record than the Eagles in the NFC last season. Both squads have new coaches and plenty of uncertainties, so even the opener is tough to call. It could be an unpleasant watch, but this is a winnable game for Nick Sirianni. Win.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles waive 5 players as cuts to 53-man roster begin

The Eagles waived five players on Sunday morning as they begin to whittle down their roster before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The first five players to be waived: TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel and LB Rashad Smith. The Eagles came into Sunday with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy