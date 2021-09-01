Prep roundup (8/31): Vollrath breaks Fall Creek volleyball record for career kills

Gianna Vollrath etched her name into the history book on Tuesday night.

The Fall Creek senior broke the Crickets’ record for career kills, surpassing the mark of 1,216 in a quad at Eleva-Strum. With her fifth kill of the night, she passed her sister Tatum Mayenschein’s mark to become the school’s all-time leader.

Vollrath finished with 31 kills for the night, bringing the new school record to 1,243 and counting. She added 22 digs as the Crickets went 3-0 with wins over Durand, Eleva-Strum and Mondovi.

Vollrath is a four-year starter for the Crickets. She was a first team all-state selection in Division 3 last fall.

Tori Marten added 15 kills for Fall Creek on Tuesday. Sam Olson dished 40 assists, Hannah Herrem made 30 digs and JaneyAnne Grossinger made 10 kills as the Crickets improved to 16-1 this season.

Boyceville 3, Alma/Pepin 2: The Bulldogs stormed back from a 2-0 deficit, capturing the final three sets to grab a victory.

Elk Mound quad: St. Croix Central walked away victors with an undefeated record in matches against Cumberland, Elk Mound and Regis. The Ramblers took second at the event, beating Cumberland and Elk Mound but falling to the champs.

Cameron 3, Spring Valley 1: The Comets recovered from dropping the first set, taking the next three to win in nonconference action.

Greenwood 3, Augusta 0: The Indians swept the Beavers, highlighted by a 31-29 victory in the third set.

Cross country

Loyal-Greenwood Invitational: The Altoona program had a strong day, winning both the boys and girls team titles. Ayden Darnell was the top individual finisher, taking fourth for the Rails boys. Teammate Joseph Ludy also cracked the top 10, placing eighth.

Greta Peters led the Altoona girls, taking fifth place. Leah Saeger was ninth.

McDonell’s Dan Anderson won the boys race in dominant fashion, clocking in at 17 minutes, 35.5 seconds. He beat second place by 33 seconds. Meanwhile, Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders took first in the girls race, finishing in 21:47.6 to beat hold off Regis’ Eydie Myers by four seconds.

Bruce Invitational: The Colfax girls won the team title, led by Molly Heidorn’s fourth-place finish individually. Kaysen Goodell (11th) and Ansley Olson (15th) also placed in the top 15 for the Vikings.

Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton placed sixth, while Cameron’s Taylor Severt, Lexi Kuffel and Brittany Breed took eighth through 10th, respectively.

Cadott’s Peter Weir led local runners in the boys race by taking fourth.

Boys soccer

Superior 2, Eau Claire North 0: Caden Eberle stopped six shots in net for the Huskies, but North couldn’t sneak any past Superior keeper Tanner Swanson. He made seven saves to preserve the shutout and send the Spartans home victorious. North registered 13 shots to Superior’s 16.

Girls golf

Big Rivers meet: New Richmond continued its run of dominance atop the league, winning another team title and producing two golfers who shared medalist honors. Lanie Veenendall and Abbie Ritzer topped the field with 37s at the nine-hole meet.

Eau Claire North’s Arika Braaten was the top local finisher after carding a 45, good for eighth place. Menomonie’s Lauren Kado took ninth at 46, while Chippewa Falls’ Sydney Trinrud and Marley Sterling and Rice Lake’s AnnaMarie Jones were all part of a tie for 12th with 47s.

Girls tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 3: The Old Abes held off their Big Rivers rival, winning two singles and two doubles matches. Molly Hower and Livy Parrett prevailed in singles, while the teams of Katie Rentzepis/Kim Harvey and Kylee Calchera/Maggie Munger won in doubles.

Menomonie 4, Eau Claire North 3: The Mustangs picked up two wins each in singles and doubles to edge the Huskies. Kierce Hemauer and Tali Swaenepoel both win in singles, and Anna Wheeler/Jaycie Luzinski and CeCe Behrend and Isa Gamez took home doubles victories. Leah Nelson, Miah Nelson and Gretel Elvig/Anna Welke all won for North.

Regis 7, Medford 0: The Ramblers swept each match, winning three of them without dropping a single game. Sofie Merrick, Colleen Callaghan and Ashley Chilson all won 6-0, 6-0 in their singles matches.