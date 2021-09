Apsulov: End of Gods is a futuristic game that features vikings, horror, and loads of sci-fi. It’s an intriguing combination, to say the least, and you will be able to experience it on your Switch this week on September 2. The game follows the eerie events that unfold after humanity digs deep below the Earth’s surface and discovers untold horrors. The game takes place in a facility built for researching the various worlds of Yggdrasil, pitting players against dangerous, horrific enemies as they attempt to navigate a chaotic time for the human realm. You can check out a trailer below to get a feel for the game and its atmosphere.