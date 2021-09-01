Caldor Fire Updates to Evacuation Orders, Warnings, and Road Closures for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

STATELINE, Nevada (CBS SF) — Evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County Wednesday as the huge Caldor Fire advanced, pushed by strengthening afternoon winds tossing ember clouds well ahead of the control lines and igniting spot fires. Hundreds of firefighters were battling the wildfire near the Kirkwood ski resort, on the eastern edge approaching the Heavenly Valley ski resort and the Nevada state line, and near Wrights Lake off Highway 50. Cal Fire said Wednesday afternoon evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County to include: The area from Picketts Junction south on Highway 88 to Forestdale Road. Northeast to Hawkins Peak to the Highway...