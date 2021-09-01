Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Caldor Fire Updates to Evacuation Orders, Warnings, and Road Closures for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

goldrushcam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvacuation Warnings - Effective Immediately for Douglas County, Nevada (7:30 P.M.) Douglas County is asking the following communities to be on the alert and start preparing for potential evacuations. Evacuations have not been ordered for the following areas at this time; however, there is potential for evacuation warnings to heighten to evacuation orders in the near future. The communities possibly affected are:

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Nv Evacuation Warning#Douglas County Community#Nv Reno Sparks#Nv Douglas County#Road Closures Effective#Armstrong Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Dixie Fire Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Updates

MODIS map of the Dixie Fire on Wednesday at 10:30 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. 10:25 A.M. Update: Dixie Fire Updates to Evacuation Orders, Warnings, and Road Information for Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Update:. Update: Dixie Fire West Zone Operations Morning Briefing Video...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Caldor Fire Infrared Map for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The eastern half of the fire is showing significant cooling and has only small, isolated pockets of intense heat. Intense heat is found in the are north of Twin Bridges in the wilderness, North of Caples Lake and in the Sayles Canyon area. The fire interior is scattered heat with growing pockets of isolated heat sources.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the California Monument Fire and McFarland Fire for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Monument Fire for Wednesday. Fire: Yesterday's hot, dry and windy weather resulted in fire spread and increased smoke production on the majority of local wildfires. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity are expected today with SW winds this afternoon. The winds will result in fire spread on uncontrolled perimeters on the monument fire. The Monument fire is 185,915 acres in size with 42% containment. The Knob fire is 2,421 acres and 89% contained.
Environmentgoldrushcam.com

Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the Dixie Fire in the Eastern Sierra for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Dixie Fire for Tuesday. Fire: The Dixie Fire is 917,579 acres, an increase of 5,084 acres since yesterday, with 58% Containment. High temperatures and low relative humidity will continue today and lead to active fire activity. The fire remains the most active around Lassen National Park, the Dixie Valley near the Beckwourth Complex, and in the southeast along the Escarpment and Highway 395. Interior pockets of the fire continue to burn and produce smoke.
Travelgoldrushcam.com

Monument Fire Evacuation Information & Updates for Monday, September 6, 2021

Update: Hyampom Road Closure and Evacuation Order - Effective Immediately (12:00 P.M.) The areas along Hyampom Road from Lucky Jeep Trail west to Halfway Ridge, are under an Evacuation Order. Road closures are at the intersection of Hyampom Road and Lucky Jeep Trail and Hyampom Road and Halfway Ridge. Alternate...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Statewide Fire Summary for Monday, September 6, 2021

California Statewide Fire Summary for September 6, 2021. September 6, 2021 - As of this morning, there are more than 14,500 firefighters making progress on 14 major wildfires and four extended attack wildfires in California. Yesterday, firefighters also responded. to 40 new initial attack wildfires across the state. Of those...
Stateline, NVPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Crews Battle Flames Near Kirkwood, Heavenly Valley; New Evacuation Warnings In Alpine County

STATELINE, Nevada (CBS SF) — Evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County Wednesday as the huge Caldor Fire advanced, pushed by strengthening afternoon winds tossing ember clouds well ahead of the control lines and igniting spot fires. Hundreds of firefighters were battling the wildfire near the Kirkwood ski resort, on the eastern edge approaching the Heavenly Valley ski resort and the Nevada state line, and near Wrights Lake off Highway 50. Cal Fire said Wednesday afternoon evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County to include: The area from Picketts Junction south on Highway 88 to Forestdale Road. Northeast to Hawkins Peak to the Highway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy