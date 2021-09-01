CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See What the Inside Of Portland’s B&M Baked Bean Plant Looks Like Before It’s Gone

By The Captain
 8 days ago
We are sad to hear this week that the B&M Baked Bean Plant in Portland is going away. The spot will be taken over by the Roux Institute as its new campus site. For over 150 years, Mainers have been working and producing world-champion baked beans, and the thought of driving by the plant on 295 and not seeing (or smelling) B&M beans have left Mainers waxing nostalgic. The plant will close at the end of this year.

103.7 The Peak is Maine and New Hampshires New Country Station playing the best country music and deliverings the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Baked Beans, Bean, B M, The Roux Institute, Mainers, The B M Plant, B M Portland, Yankee
Maine State
103.7 The Peak

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames For Maine Towns Have You Heard Of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns. And a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a pantload that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
Maine State
103.7 The Peak

Do You Know Where Portland, Maine’s Inspiring 9/11 Memorial Is Located?

If you are looking for a place to remember, honor, and reflect on the events of September 11, 2001, then the Portland 9/11 memorial may be the perfect place to go. The memorial is at Fort Allen Park on Portland's Eastern Promenade. Fort Allen Park, right on Casco Bay, has some of the most beautiful views in the entire world. The park is home to several memorials including the USS Portland Memorial, USS Maine Memorial Cannon, and the 9/11 Memorial.
Portland, ME
103.7 The Peak

Can’t Miss Fall Flavors Return to The Holy Donut

The Holy Donut is a donut lovers destination here in Maine. The donuts are unique in that they are potato-based, made from scratch, and made with primarily local ingredients. While these donuts are coveted year-round, there is something truly special about the fall line-up. Pumpkinhead. When you hear "Pumpkinhead" you...
Maine State
103.7 The Peak

Hiring Begins as Westbrook, Maine’s Chick-fil-A at Rock Row Gets Closer to Opening

Many people in Southern Maine have been patiently awaiting the opening of the second Chick-fil-A in Maine at Rock Row in Westbrook. One of the first of the new tenants announced when the $600 million, 110-acre mixed-use development on the site of a former gravel quarry. It's already home to the Maine Savings Pavilion concert venue, Market Basket, The Paper Store, US Cellular and opening and day now, a Starbucks.
Maine State
103.7 The Peak

60 Years Ago, Portland, Maine’s Union Station Was Reduced To Rubble

On August 31, 1961, one of the most architecturally beautiful buildings ever built in Portland was destroyed, creating a movement to preserve Portland's landmarks. Union Station was built in 1888 on St. John in Portland and served the Boston and Maine Railroad which traveled south to Boston, and the Maine Central Railroad that traveled north to Bangor. It was the hub of transportation in Portland for 70 years until the automobile and the Interstate System gave Mainers independence. No longer did they have to plan a trip based on a train schedule. They could just hop in their cars and go when they wanted to go.
Portland, ME
103.7 The Peak

Iconic B&M Baked Bean Factory to Close After 150 Years in Portland, Maine

First, it was the stack pipe of the B&M Beans plant. And now, there will be no more bean factory in Portland. According to the Press Herald, the Roux Institue of Northeastern University bought the iconic factory and will build a huge private-public area with classrooms, research space, offices, housing and eventually shops, a restaurant, and maybe a hotel and underground parking. The plan also includes a trail and public park.

